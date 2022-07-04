  • EUR/JPY reverses the recent weakness and regains 141.00 and beyond.
  • Further gains look likely while above the 138.80 region.

EUR/JPY leaves behind four consecutive daily pullbacks and reclaims the area above the 141.00 yardstick on Monday.

The bullish bias in the cross remains well in place as long as the support line around 138.80 holds the downside. This area of contention is currently reinforced by the 55-day SMA. That said, the next target of note emerges at the 2022 peak at 144.27 (June 28).

In the longer run, the constructive stance in the cross remains well propped up by the 200-day SMA at 132.89.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 141.5
Today Daily Change 106
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 141.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142
Daily SMA50 138.78
Daily SMA100 135.63
Daily SMA200 132.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.43
Previous Daily Low 139.79
Previous Weekly High 144.28
Previous Weekly Low 139.79
Previous Monthly High 144.28
Previous Monthly Low 137.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 141.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 139.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 138.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 137.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

