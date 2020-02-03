EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish attempts unlikely to go very far

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY sideways consolidation is likely to lead to another bearish leg. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 119.82 support.
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is consolidating the recent drop near two-month lows while below the 121.00 figure and the main simple moving averages (SMAs).
  

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
After the drop seen in mid-January, the market has entered a sideways consolidation below the main SMAs. There is no sign of a convincing bottom therefore, the spot could have another leg lower on a break of the 119.82 support. Further down lie the 119.44 and 119.00 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Bullish attempts are expected to be faded below the 120.50 and 120.94 resistances.
 
   
 
 
Resistance: 120.07, 120.50, 120.94
Support: 119.82, 119.44, 119.00
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.16
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 120.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.36
Daily SMA50 121.22
Daily SMA100 120.4
Daily SMA200 120.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.41
Previous Daily Low 120.03
Previous Weekly High 120.46
Previous Weekly Low 119.78
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 120
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

