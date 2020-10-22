EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish attempts target 125.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY meets initial contention in the 123.80 region so far.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the 125.00 hurdle.

EUR/JPY adds to Wednesday’s moderate pullback and meets initial contention in the 123.80 area so far on Thursday.

Further south emerges the 100-day SMA at 123.50, which should offer extra support if the selling bias intensifies. Occasional bullish attempts, on the opposite side, need to regain recent tops in the 125.00 neighbourhood to allow for extra gains.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at1 121.09,  the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124
Today Daily Change 29
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 124.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.92
Daily SMA50 124.69
Daily SMA100 123.52
Daily SMA200 121.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.84
Previous Daily Low 123.92
Previous Weekly High 125.02
Previous Weekly Low 123.02
Previous Monthly High 127.08
Previous Monthly Low 122.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 125.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

