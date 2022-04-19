- The shared currency prints a 200 plus pip gains vs. the Japanese yen.
- The verbal “intervention” by the Japanese Minister of Finance Suzuki and BoJ Governor Kuroda was ignored by market players.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: The break above 137.50 opened the door towards 141.05.
The EUR/JPY skyrockets more than 200-pips on Tuesday, amidst broad Japanese yen weakness and a risk-on market mood, which keeps US equities trading in the green. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 138.95, some pips below fresh seven-year highs.
The day’s main story is the Japanese yen, weakening against most G8 currencies throughout the day. Minimal efforts of verbal intervention in the FX market by the Japanese Minister of Finance Suzuki and BoJ Governor Kuroda were mainly ignored by market players, as the EUR/JPY soars more than 200-pips.
On Tuesday, the Japanese Government Bond (JGB) of 10-years reached a daily high of 0.276%, two basis points above the yield curve control (YCC) imposed by the BoJ. Nevertheless, it sits at 0.239% at the time of writing, just below the 0.25% BoJ target.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY monthly chart depicts the pair as upward biased. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator at 66.95, has enough room to spare if the EUR/JPY aims toward higher prices.
Now that the EUR/JPY left February’s 2018 swing highs at 137.50 behind, the EUR/JPY following target would be the June 2015 swing highs at 141.05. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the December 2014 cycle high at 149.78.
However, if the EUR/JPY fails to record a daily close above 137.50, it might open the door for further downside pressure. The first support would be the 137.00 mark, followed by June 2021 cycle highs at 134.12, followed by a seven-year-old downslope trendline turned resistance around 132.00.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.95
|Today Daily Change
|1.97
|Today Daily Change %
|1.44
|Today daily open
|136.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.33
|Daily SMA50
|131.92
|Daily SMA100
|130.71
|Daily SMA200
|130.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.03
|Previous Daily Low
|136.45
|Previous Weekly High
|137.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.28
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovery lacks follow-through
The recovery of the EUR/USD from a two-year low remains limited on the back of a stronger US dollar as Treasury yields keep moving higher. The divergence between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) continues to weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3000 area, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has started to edge lower and turned flat on the day near 1.3000 after rising toward mid-1.3000s in the early European morning. The greenback preserves its strength on rising US T-bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction on Tuesday.
Gold: Demand for safety paused, but is far from over
Gold is down, trading at around $1,55.00 after peaking at $1,998.37 on Monday, its highest since early Mach. XAUUSD retreated as investors continue to buy the greenback on the back of hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
This is what Polkadot price needs to reach $26
Polkadot price is still bearish neutral. Traders and DOT enthusiasts should consider trading other assets while waiting for more chart patterns to unfold.
Global yield rally batters yen
The yen was battered on Tuesday as further upside in global bond yields exerted further upwards pressure on G10/Japan interest rate differentials, dampening the low-yielding safe-haven currency’s investment appeal.