- A breakout of an inverted H&S formation has underpinned the greenback bulls.
- Advancing 20-and 50-EMAs add to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 which indicates more upside ahead.
The EUR/JPY pair is aiming sharply higher and has reached near the immediate hurdle of 144.80 in the Tokyo session. The asset has picked bids as the risk aversion theme has faded away after the S&P500 rebounded firmly. An increased appetite for risk-sensitive currencies has underpinned the shared currency bulls.
On a four-hour scale, the asset has given a breakout of the Inverted Head and Shoulder by violating the horizontal resistance (now support) plotted from September 20 high at 144.04. The asset is expected to meet offers around a seven-year high at 145.64, however, the ongoing upside momentum may push the cross into unchartered territory.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 144.65 and 142.72 are advancing, which favors the Eurozone bulls.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum has already been triggered.
A break above the seven-year high at 145.65 will drive the asset toward the 29 December 2014 high at 147.22, followed by December high at 149.52.
Alternatively, the yen bulls will take the charge if the asset drops below the previous week’s low at 140.90, which will drag the cross toward the psychological support of 140.00. A slippage below the latter will drag the asset toward September 28 low at 138.80.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|144.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.83
|Daily SMA50
|140.34
|Daily SMA100
|140.11
|Daily SMA200
|136.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.85
|Previous Daily Low
|143.48
|Previous Weekly High
|144.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.9
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.1250 as hawkish Fed bets soar
The GBP/USD pair has picked offers in the Tokyo session firmly as the risk-on mood has started fading. The kick-start of the US quarterly earnings season delivered a rebound move in S&P500 on Monday after a bearish Friday but has eased some gains now.
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6200 as risk appetite improves, RBA minutes eyed
The AUD/USD pair has bounced marginally after building a base around the critical support of 0.6200 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has picked bids after a north-side break of a compact rangebound structure in a 0.6195-0.6210 range as the risk appetite theme has fetched the spotlight.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,650 as risk-off mood moderates, hawkish Fed bets soar
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed a buying interest after dropping to near $1,640.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has witnessed a loss in the downside momentum and a rebound move has played in, which is approaching $1,650.00.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72.