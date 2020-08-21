EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bets for a move to 124.30 on the rise

  • EUR/JPY extends the downside well below the 125.00 mark.
  • The decline could extend further and visit the 124.30 area.

After last week’s new yearly tops around 126.80, EUR/JPY has embarked in a deep correction which it has already breached the 125.00 key support.

Further downside remains well on the table and is expected to initially test the 124.30/25 band, or last week’s low. Further south emerges the key contention area around 122.90.

A breakdown of the latter - where coincide the July 23 low and January’s top – carries the potential to exacerbate losses. This important area of contention is reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA at 122.71.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.72
Today Daily Change 101
Today Daily Change % -0.61
Today daily open 125.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 124.94
Daily SMA50 122.77
Daily SMA100 120.36
Daily SMA200 120.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 125.78
Previous Daily Low 125.08
Previous Weekly High 126.76
Previous Weekly Low 124.34
Previous Monthly High 125.21
Previous Monthly Low 120.26
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 125.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 125.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 125.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 124.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 125.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 126.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

