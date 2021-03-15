EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears look to 129.50s for a deep correction of recent bull run

EUR/JPY bears are lining up for an attack on the downside as price consolidates in the 130.40s.

Hourly support is the first hurdle ahead of test of prior key resistance structure.

As per the prior analysis, EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls break to fresh cycle highs in relentless weekly demand, the cross indeed moved higher to the 130.40s.

Prior analysis, 4-hour chart

Live market

Meanwhile, as per this week's, The Watchlist: NZD/USD and EUR/JPY in focus for the open, the cross is meeting resistance and could be due for a correction following a series of consecutive monthly higher closes.

EUR/JPY daily chart

From a daily perspective, the 61.8% Fibonacci is noted.

EUR/JPY hourly

Bears will look for a break of near term hourly support and once cleared, can look for an optimal entry to target the 129.50s.