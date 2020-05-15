EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish stance remains well in place

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY stays offered below the 116.00 mark on Friday.
  • Immediately to the downside aligns the yearly lows in the mid-114.00s.

EUR/JPY is now attempting to consolidate in the sub-116.00 region following the rejection from weekly tops near 117.00 the figure earlier in the week.

While trading below the short-term resistance line in the mid-116.00s, another visit to the YTD lows in the 114.50 area should not be ruled out

On the broader picture, a more serious bullish attempt should clear the May’s top in the 117.75/80 band. This area of resistance is also reinforced by the 55-day SMA, today at 117.65.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 115.75
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 115.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.2
Daily SMA50 117.57
Daily SMA100 119.15
Daily SMA200 119.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 115.93
Previous Daily Low 115.33
Previous Weekly High 117.41
Previous Weekly Low 114.43
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 115.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 115.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 116.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 116.71

 

 

