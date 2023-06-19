EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish Doji at multi-year top prods buyers near 155.00

- EUR/JPY prints the first daily loss in six as it retreats from the highest levels since September 2008.
- Bearish candlestick formation, overbought RSI joins looming bear cross on MACD to lure sellers.
- Bullish channel, convergence of 50-SMA, short-term rising trend line favor bulls.
EUR/JPY pares intraday losses within a short-term bullish channel as it prints the first daily fall in six. In doing so, the cross-currency pair retreats from the highest levels since September 2008, marked the previous day, to lure the sellers amid sluggish markets due to the US holiday.
That said, the quote formed a bearish Doji candlestick at the multi-year high while challenging a three-day-old ascending trend channel bullish chart pattern.
It’s worth noting that the placement of the Doji near the highest levels in many months joins the overbought RSI conditions and a looming bear cross on the MACD indicator to suggest a consolidation of the latest gains by the EUR/JPY pair.
However, a clear downside break of the stated bullish channel’s bottom line, close to 154.80 at the latest, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to retake control.
Even so, a convergence of the 50-SMA and a rising trend line from June 07, close to 151.50-45, appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/JPY bears.
Meanwhile, EUR/JPY rebound may initially aim for the latest peak of around 155.30 ahead of challenging the stated bullish channel’s peak of around 156.10.
Following that, the September 2008 peak of around 156.85 and the 160.00 round figure will be in the spotlight.
Overall, EUR/JPY remains bullish despite the latest signals suggesting a pullback in the prices.
EUR/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|155.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.45
|Daily SMA50
|148.91
|Daily SMA100
|145.89
|Daily SMA200
|144.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.27
|Previous Daily Low
|153.09
|Previous Weekly High
|155.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950 in early Europe this Monday. The pair is weighed down by the US Dollar bounce and risk aversion, as investors digest US-Sino headlines amid mounting Chinese growth fears. ECB-speak will be in focus. US markets are closed on account of Juneteenth.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2800 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.2800, resuming its recent uptrend toward 14-month highs. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is capping the further upside in the pair. Thin trading is likely to extend in the day ahead.
Gold ticks lower on modest US Dollar strength, downside seems limited
Gold price ticks lower on the first day of a new week and trades with a mild negative bias, just below the $1,955 level heading into the European session. A softer risk tone could lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit the downside.
Recent Bitcoin price crash triggers whales to scoop BTC at discount
Bitcoin price saw a sudden sell-off on April 19 and has been crashing since. The recent spike in bearish momentum pushed BTC down to $24,825, but an uptick in the presence of buyers has simultaneously triggered a recovery rally.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings
Bank of England rate decision – 22/06 – this week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers.