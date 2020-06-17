EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Appears side-lined in the very near-term

- EUR/JPY keeps trading in the lower bound of the recent range.
- A test of the 200-day SMA in the mid-119.00s is not ruled out.
EUR/JPY is navigating within a consolidative mood so far this week, looking to consolidate the recent drop to multi-day lows in sub-121.00 levels.
If sellers manage to remain in control, then a potential move to the 200-day SMA in the mid-119.00s looks likely in the short-term horizon.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain positive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.72
|Today Daily Change
|75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|120.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.4
|Daily SMA50
|118.16
|Daily SMA100
|118.77
|Daily SMA200
|119.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.12
|Previous Daily Low
|120.48
|Previous Weekly High
|124.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.26
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, consolidating losses. UK headline CPI met expectations at 0.5%. Tensions in the Korean peninsula and between China and India are weighing on sentiment. Fed Chair Powell testifies again later in the day.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13 as coronavirus concerns in the US and China dominate and outweigh optimism for recovery. Eurozone inflation figures and Fed Powell's second day of testimony are on the agenda.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
XAU/USD slumps toward $1,710 on improving risk sentiment
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways above $1,720, the troy ounce of the precious metal started to weaken ahead of the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,714, losing 0.75% on a daily basis.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.