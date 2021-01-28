EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Above 126.50 comes in the 2021 highs near 127.50

- EUR/JPY adds to recent gains and flirts with 126.30/35.
- The 2021 highs in the 127.50 zone come up next.
EUR/JPY adds to Wednesday’s gains and extends further the weekly recovery to the 126.30 region on Thursday.
If the buying pressure morphs into a more serious bullish attempt, then the YTD highs around 127.50 should return to the radar in the near-term.
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 123.07 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.24
|Today Daily Change
|36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|126.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.21
|Daily SMA50
|125.91
|Daily SMA100
|124.81
|Daily SMA200
|123.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.19
|Previous Daily Low
|125.6
|Previous Weekly High
|126.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.09
|Previous Monthly High
|127.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: US GDP set to show slower growth, markets set to rock
The US is expected to report a 3.9% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a slower recovery. Markets are on the back foot ahead of the all-important publication. US jobless claims are eyed.
XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, around $1835 amid stronger USD
A broad-based USD strength prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The prevalent risk-off mood could help limit the downside for the safe-haven metal. Investors now look forward to the US Q4 GDP report for some meaningful impetus.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high
Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations.
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.