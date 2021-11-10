EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA stays on the cards

- EUR/JPY extends the downside and clinches 4-week lows.
- The 200-day SMA comes next in the 130.40 region.
EUR/JPY adds to the ongoing bearish move and breaks below the 131.00 support with some conviction.
The continuation of the downtrend is predicted to meet the next interim support at the 55-day SMA at 130.48 ahead of the more significant level at the 200-day SMA near 130.40. This area of contention stays reinforced by the proximity of a Fibo retracement (of the October’s rally) near 130.30.
Below the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the cross is seen shifting to negative.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.75
|Today Daily Change
|47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|130.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.08
|Daily SMA50
|130.6
|Daily SMA100
|130.33
|Daily SMA200
|130.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.27
|Previous Daily Low
|130.68
|Previous Weekly High
|132.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.84
|Previous Monthly High
|133.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.8
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.