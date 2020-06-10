EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A move to 121.00 is not ruled out

  • EUR/JPY remains on the defensive although off weekly lows so far.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the March tops around 121.00.

EUR/JPY is down for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday following the rejection from new 2020 tops beyond 124.00 the figure recorded last Friday.

The cross has abandoned the overbought territory (as per the daily RSI) amidst increasing selling pressure and therefore still targets a probable move to March’s peaks in the 121.00 neighbourhood.

On the broader picture, will above the 200-day SMA, today at 119.44, the stance on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.01
Today Daily Change 57
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 122.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.23
Daily SMA50 117.8
Daily SMA100 118.75
Daily SMA200 119.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.6
Previous Daily Low 121.33
Previous Weekly High 124.43
Previous Weekly Low 119.42
Previous Monthly High 119.9
Previous Monthly Low 114.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

