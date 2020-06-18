EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A move below the 200-day SMA looms

- EUR/JPY remains under pressure and approaches 119.50.
- A breach of the 200-day SMA should open the door to extra losses.
EUR/JPY is navigating the area of multiday lows in the 120.00 neighbourhood, managing to bounce off fresh lows the 119.80 zone.
Following this price action, a potential move to the 200-day SMA in the mid-119.00s looks likely in the short-term horizon.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain positive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.27
|Today Daily Change
|60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|120.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.51
|Daily SMA50
|118.2
|Daily SMA100
|118.78
|Daily SMA200
|119.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.23
|Previous Daily Low
|120.16
|Previous Weekly High
|124.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.26
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold looks for a firm direction above 50-day SMA
Gold prices remain directionless below $1730 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recently bounced off intraday low on fresh US-China tension but remains near the previous day’s close.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.