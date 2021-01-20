EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A drop to 125.00 is not ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY fades Tuesday’s uptick and returns below 126.00.
  • Further downside could see he 125.00 area re-tested.

The bullish attempt in EUR/JPY has once again lost momentum in the 126.20 region.

The rejection from this area leaves the door open to the resumption of the leg lower and a potential visit to Monday’s YTD lows near 125.00 the figure. Further south emerges the 100-day SMA at 124.75 ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the October-January rally) at 124.55.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.80 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 125.71
Today Daily Change 52
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 125.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.4
Daily SMA50 125.65
Daily SMA100 124.79
Daily SMA200 122.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.21
Previous Daily Low 125.19
Previous Weekly High 127.11
Previous Weekly Low 125.41
Previous Monthly High 127.24
Previous Monthly Low 124.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 125.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 125.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 125.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 124.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 126.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 127.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

