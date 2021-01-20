EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A drop to 125.00 is not ruled out

- EUR/JPY fades Tuesday’s uptick and returns below 126.00.
- Further downside could see he 125.00 area re-tested.
The bullish attempt in EUR/JPY has once again lost momentum in the 126.20 region.
The rejection from this area leaves the door open to the resumption of the leg lower and a potential visit to Monday’s YTD lows near 125.00 the figure. Further south emerges the 100-day SMA at 124.75 ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the October-January rally) at 124.55.
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.80 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|125.71
|Today Daily Change
|52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|125.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.4
|Daily SMA50
|125.65
|Daily SMA100
|124.79
|Daily SMA200
|122.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.21
|Previous Daily Low
|125.19
|Previous Weekly High
|127.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.41
|Previous Monthly High
|127.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.42
