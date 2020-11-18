EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A deeper pullback exposes 123.00 and below

  • EUR/JPY accelerates the march south and tests the low-123.00s.
  • Minor support emerges at the 21-day SMA near 123.30.

EUR/JPY extends the leg lower for yet another session and drops further south of the 124.00 mark on Wednesday.

Hence, bets for a move lower remain on the rise with the next support of note emerges at the 123.00 neighbourhood ahead of the September’s lows in the mid-122.00s. If cleared, then a re-visit to the so far monthly lows in the 121.60 region should not be ruled out.

A breach of the latter carries the potential to spark an even deeper retracement and spark a shift in the current outlook to bearish.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 123.36
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 123.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.31
Daily SMA50 123.77
Daily SMA100 123.93
Daily SMA200 121.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.03
Previous Daily Low 123.52
Previous Weekly High 125.14
Previous Weekly Low 122.68
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 123.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

