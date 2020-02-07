EUR/JPY Price Analysis: 200-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci guard short-term upside

- EUR/JPY trades modestly changed below near-term key resistance confluence.
- Late-January tops limit immediate declines, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistance.
- MACD turns bearish for the first time in eight days.
EUR/JPY seesaws around 120.70 during the mid-Asian session on Friday. The quote remains above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its January 16-30 fall. However, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci offers strong resistance to the pair.
In addition to the pair’s two-week-old trading beneath the key upside barrier, the MACD histogram is also favoring the bears for the first time since January 28.
With this, sellers can look for entry below 120.40, comprising January 28 top, to aim for 120.00 and the yearly bottom surrounding 119.75/80.
On the contrary, pair’s run-up beyond 121.30/35 resistance confluence will have to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 121.70 before targeting 122.00.
Should there be a further upside beyond 122.00, 122.20/25 can offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s run-up towards the previous month high near 122.90.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|120.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.24
|Daily SMA50
|121.25
|Daily SMA100
|120.46
|Daily SMA200
|120.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.02
|Previous Daily Low
|120.57
|Previous Weekly High
|120.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.78
|Previous Monthly High
|122.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure above 0.6700, eyes on China Trade data
The bearish pressures around the Aussie dollar remain intact, keeping the AUD/USD pair near a session low of 0.6712 after the RBA's Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) cut Australian growth forecasts. Focus on China Trade data and US NFP.
USD/JPY remains vulnerable below 110.00 amid bearish technical set up
USD/JPY looks to be creating a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart amid risk-off action in the Asian equities. A break below 109.80 would confirm breakdown and open the doors for a pullback to deeper support levels.
China in State of Panic as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises
As the official death toll mounts so do the demands and restriction on Chinese citizens. Quarantines are in place by land and by sea. People cannot leave their homes but once in three days in at least 6 Chinese cities.
Gold: Sidelined near $1,567 amid losses in Chinese equities
Gold is struggling to maintain its recent upside momentum despite losses in Chinese stocks. Having defended the support at $1,548 - the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from $1,445 to $1,611 - on Wednesday, the yellow metal rallied to $1,569 on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.