EUR/JPY Price Analysis: 129.50 on the cards on break of hourly support

- EUR/JPY bears seeking a run to 129.50 on break of hourly support structure.
- Bearish conditions according to price below 21-SMA and Momentum.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears look to 129.50s for a deep correction of recent bull run, the bears are indeed taking over.
Prior analysis, 1-hour chart
The price was expected to remain capped at this juncture and correct towards a daily target where the 61.8% Fibonacci was noted:
Prior analysis, EUR/JPY daily chart
Live market, 1-hour chart
Meanwhile, the price is melting within bearish territory and is on the verge of breaking current support from which an optimal entry point there can open an aggressive 1:5 R/R or a conservative 1:2 R/R with a higher-stop.
In either scenario, the bears can look to go risk-free on a break of the next layer of support at 130.00 to target 129.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
