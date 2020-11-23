EUR/JPY Price Analysis: 100-day EMA guards immediate upside above 123.00

EUR/JPY wavers in a choppy range above 123.00.

MACD weakness, failures to cross 100-day EMA keep sellers hopeful.

Two-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside filters.

EUR/JPY seesaws in a range between 123.20 and 123.17, currently declining to 123.18, during the pre-European session trading on Monday. The pair managed to extend the late Friday's recovery moves from 123.01 during the early Asian session but 100-day EMA keeps restricting the short-term upside.

Not only the key EMA but the receding strength of the MACD histogram also suggest that the EUR/JPY sellers are gradually sneaking in.

However, a clear downside below Thursday’s low of 122.84 becomes necessary for the EUR/JPY bears to attack the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the late-June to September 01 upside, near 122.30.

Also acting as the key support is the 122.00 round-figure and October low near 121.60.

Should the EUR/JPY buyers manage to cross the 100-day EMA level of 123.27 on a daily closing basis, a descending trend line from November 09, at 123.75, will probe the further upside.

EUR/JPY daily chart

Trend: Downside expected