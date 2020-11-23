EUR/JPY Price Analysis: 100-day EMA guards immediate upside above 123.00

- EUR/JPY wavers in a choppy range above 123.00.
- MACD weakness, failures to cross 100-day EMA keep sellers hopeful.
- Two-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside filters.
EUR/JPY seesaws in a range between 123.20 and 123.17, currently declining to 123.18, during the pre-European session trading on Monday. The pair managed to extend the late Friday's recovery moves from 123.01 during the early Asian session but 100-day EMA keeps restricting the short-term upside.
Not only the key EMA but the receding strength of the MACD histogram also suggest that the EUR/JPY sellers are gradually sneaking in.
However, a clear downside below Thursday’s low of 122.84 becomes necessary for the EUR/JPY bears to attack the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the late-June to September 01 upside, near 122.30.
Also acting as the key support is the 122.00 round-figure and October low near 121.60.
Should the EUR/JPY buyers manage to cross the 100-day EMA level of 123.27 on a daily closing basis, a descending trend line from November 09, at 123.75, will probe the further upside.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|123.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.17
|Daily SMA50
|123.63
|Daily SMA100
|124
|Daily SMA200
|121.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.48
|Previous Daily Low
|123.01
|Previous Weekly High
|124.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.85
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.87
