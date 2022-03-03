- The shared currency plunges 0.59% vs. the Japanese yen.
- The Ukraine-Russia conflict weighs on severely on the euro.
- EUR/JPY Technical Outlook: Neutral-downward, though once DMAs roll over, the pair might trade to new YTD lows.
EUR/JPY slides for the third time in the week depict the shared currency exposure to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and while on Wednesday, reached a YTD low at 127.30, bounced and ended near around 128.24, today’s price action erased those gains. At 127.65, the EUR/JPY eyes to end the week with losses.
The market mood in the financial markets is mixed. European equity indices finished the session with losses, and US equity indices carried on the sentiment, though improved slightly as Wall Street’s close looms. In the FX space, the JPY is up so far 0.4% in the pack of the leading peers, while the EUR is the weakest, down 0.52%.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Thursday, the EUR/JPY seesawed around the daily pivot point during the Asian Pacific session, virtually flat. The European session carried on, but the pair plunged as American traders got to their desks.
The EUR/JPY buried yesterday’s gains and eyes to extend the downtrend further. It is worth noting that the daily moving averages (DMAs) above the spot price reside in a tight range and are about to further roll from a bullish order to a bearish one, where the shorter time-frame ones would be under the longer time frame ones.
The bias of the EUR/JPY is neutral-downward. Failure to remain above January 26 low at 128.24, exacerbated the break of the 128.00 mark. That said, the EUR/JPY first support would be December 20, 2021, low at 127.51. Once cleared, the EUR/JPY following line of defense would be 127.00, a new YTD low once reached.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|128.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.58
|Daily SMA50
|130.21
|Daily SMA100
|130.14
|Daily SMA200
|130.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.78
|Previous Daily Low
|127.3
|Previous Weekly High
|130.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.92
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
