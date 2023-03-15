- EUR/JPY last trades at 140.68, down 2.34% from the previous close.
- The pair trades between 140.61 and 144.98 during Wednesday's session
- The short-term vital events are Japan’s export/import/trade balance and ECB’s rate decision.
Daily price movements:
EUR/JPY sees a strong bearish intraday movement on Wednesday and trades slightly above the lowest intraday price of 140.61 – spectacularly below the highest intraday price of 144.98. The overall intraday price change stands at -2.34% at press time.
Key economic events:
Fear of contagion within the European banking sector causes the sharp decline in the Euro, after the news on Wednesday that Credit Suisse’s largest investor has pulled its support for the Swiss lender.
The unexpected event, which follows on from the demise of Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend, suggests the European Central Bank (ECB) may be more accommodative at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, March 16.
Previously economists had expected the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) at the meeting to combat the effects of persistent inflation, however, given the risks this might cause to liquidity within the banking sector, it is more likely central bankers will opt for a smaller rate hike or none at all.
This is causing the current steep sell-off in the Euro since higher interest rates tend to support currencies and lower to weaken them. This is due to the effect of the carry trade, in which global investors borrow in a currency with a low interest rate to purchase a currency with a high interest rate.
Preciently, economists at German lender Commerzbank raised the risks of contagion to the Euro in a recent analyst’s note, "From the market's perspective, the ECB has unexpectedly emerged as one of the most hawkish central banks, which could bolster the Euro as long as there are no contagion effects in the European banking sector." Said the bank’s research.
For Yen traders it is also essential to closely follow the Japan Exports/Imports/Merchandise Trade Balance (23:50 GMT) on Wednesday. The ECB Monetary Policy Decision Statement, meanwhile, is scheduled for release on Thursday at 13:15 GMT.
Technical View:
The EUR/JPY pair is falling steeply, and has been trading below its daily 20-SMA (143.94) and daily 50-SMA (142.12), signaling a bearish trend in the short to medium-term. The currency pair also fell below the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 143.69 and the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 143.25, suggesting further bearish pressure.
The daily RSI(14) of 38.974 indicates a bearish momentum as the pair trades below the 50 mark. However, the market may encounter some resistance, as the daily resistance levels are 144.80, 145.54, and 146.67.
The daily pivot point for the EUR/JPY pair stands at 143.66, which is significantly above the last intraday price at press time. The daily support levels are found at 142.92, 141.79, and 141.04. If the pair manages to break above the pivot point, it may test the resistance levels, while a break below the pivot point could trigger a test of the support levels.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.31
|Today Daily Change
|-3.74
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.60
|Today daily open
|144.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.94
|Daily SMA50
|142.12
|Daily SMA100
|143.03
|Daily SMA200
|141.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.41
|Previous Daily Low
|142.53
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.35
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
