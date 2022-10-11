EUR/JPY plays around 141.50, investors await more development on Russia-Ukraine tensions

- EUR/JPY is oscillating around 141.50 ahead of further developments in Russia-Ukraine tensions.
- Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index dropped to its lowest level since March 2020.
- Current Account activities in Japan have declined sharply which may alert the yen bulls.
The EUR/JPY pair is displaying back-and-forth moves around 141.50 in the Tokyo session after sensing fresh demand near 141.00. Broadly, the cross is declining from the past week after failing to cross 144.00 amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. And, the ongoing energy crisis that is impacting business operations and households' paychecks.
Risk-profile has been extremely soured after reports from Reuters cited that the recent missile attacks by Russia at Kyiv are the biggest strike since the start of the war. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has pledged to provide advanced air systems to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to retaliate against the crucified attempts by Moscow.
Apart from that, the rebound move in the cross from the round-level cushion of 141.00 was witnessed after the German administration denied backing the joint EU debt plan to tackle the energy crisis.
On the economic data front, The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index deteriorated to -38.3 in October from -31.8 in September vs. -34.7 expected. The figure of -38.3 has been marked as the lowest since March 2000. Investors’ confidence in the trading bloc is weighed down by the energy crisis after attacks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline and weaker economic fundamentals due to soaring price pressures.
Meanwhile, yen bulls are awaiting the release of the Current Account data. The economic data has landed at yen 58.9 billion, extremely lower than the projections of yen 121.8 billion and the prior release of yen 229 billion. This indicates that the trade activities in Japan have trimmed dramatically, which could bring volatility for the yen bulls.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|141.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.03
|Daily SMA50
|139.66
|Daily SMA100
|139.79
|Daily SMA200
|136.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.23
|Previous Daily Low
|141.19
|Previous Weekly High
|144.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
