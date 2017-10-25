EUR/JPY - Overnight volatility spikes ahead of the ECB

EUR/JPY - Overnight volatility spikes ahead of the ECBBy Omkar Godbole
- EUR/JPY overnight ATM volatility jumped to 7-week high ahead of the ECB
- Overnight 25-delta risk reversals show Put bias is weakening
EUR/JPY rose to 134.50 on Wednesday; its highest level since November 2015. The currency pair has rallied more than 200 pips over the last one week, largely due to the uptick in the USD/JPY pair.
The overnight volatility gauge, which was depressed earlier this week, spiked to 12.70 on Wednesday; its highest level in 7 weeks. Meanwhile, the overnight 25-delta risk reversals gauge improved to -0.70.
The combination of spike in volatility and weakening put bias indicates the EUR/JPY cross is likely to remain well bid and may extend the rally towards 136.23 (Feb 2014 low) on the ECB day.
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
The pair was last seen trading at 134.26 levels. A break above 134.28 (61.8% Fib R of Dec 2014/June 2016 drop) would open doors for a rally to 136.23 (Feb 2014 low). On the downside, failure to hold above 134.00 (zero levels) could yield a pull back to 133.75 (Oct. 25 low on 1-hour chart).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bearish
|Overbought
|Shrinking
|1W
|Overbought
|Low