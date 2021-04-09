EUR/JPY: Overbought conditions to come into play – DBS Bank

Unless EUR/JPY reverses strongly under Ichimoku cloud support of 127.53, Fibonacci-driven targets at 132.06 and 134.42 remain visible; but economists at DBS Bank expect overbought readings to come into play.
EUR/JPY is mapping out a retracement
“The cross is also at the inflexion point of meeting the 200-month moving average of 130.33, and the technical indicator is slowly moving to reflect an increasingly overbought reading.”
“The upside advance is fuelled by a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders price set up. We focus on the price development within the rectangle; the build-up higher remains sturdy unless EUR/JPY crashes under the Ichimoku cloud support of 127.53.
“EUR/JPY has so far managed a 130.67 high; further strength eyes 131.27 next, which can light up the tunnel towards the key Fibonacci markers of 132.06 and 134.42.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
