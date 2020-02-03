EUR/JPY offered, fades the spike to 120.40 ahead of US ISM

- EUR/JPY gives away earlier gains and approaches 120.00.
- EMU, German final manufacturing PMIs surprised to the upside.
- US ISM Manufacturing next of relevance later in the session.
The recovery in the greenback is putting the euro and the yen under extra pressure today and forced EUR/JPY to erode the earlier climb to daily highs near 120.40.
EUR/JPY focused on China, data
The cross is losing ground on Monday after two consecutive daily advances. However, the pair keeps trading within the multi-session consolidative theme and so far capped by the 100-day SMA near 120.40.
Risk appetite trends continue to dominate investors’ sentiment, with the developments from the Chinese coronavirus and the impact on global growth prospects still in centre stage.
The euro has started the week on a negative note on the back of renewed USD-buying and paying no attention to better-than-expected final manufacturing PMI prints in Euroland for the month of January.
Later in the day, the always-relevant US ISM Manufacturing is expected to show some improvement during last month (48.5 forecasted). Moving forward, the ISM Non-manufacturing, the ADP report and Non-farm Payrolls along with a slew of Fed-speakers throughout the week.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is retreating 0.10% at 120.10 and a drop below 119.77 (2020 low Jan.30) would aim for 119.65 (low Nov.25 2019) and then 119.24 (monthly low Nov.14 2019). On the other hand, the next hurdle is located at 120.42 (weekly high Jan.29) followed by 120.65 (200-day SMA) and then 121.05 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges to around 1.3050 as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050, down some 1%. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. UK final manufacturing PMI beat with 50 points.
EUR/USD struggles amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, below Friday's highs. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
Gold trades below $1,580 as US T-bond yields recover
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction on Monday as the precious metal seems to be having a tough time finding demand amid improving market sentiment.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.