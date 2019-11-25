EUR/JPY off highs, back below the 120.00 mark

- EUR/JPY met resistance in the 120.10/15 band.
- EUR stays week after German IFO.
- EMU, German advanced CPI next of relevance in the week.
The increasing selling pressure around the Japanese safe haven is propping up the daily upside in EUR/JPY despite the sour mood surrounding the European currency.
EUR/JPY looks to trade, risk trends
The cross is seen some respite after two consecutive daily pullbacks on the back of the improved sentiment in the risk-associated complex at the beginning of the week, which in turn transpired into further weakness in the yen.
In fact, the cross has managed to regain the 120.00 neighbourhood earlier in the session - area coincident with the 10-day SMA - although the return of EUR-bears has undermined the continuation of the recovery to levels beyond the 120.10 area so far on Monday.
Data wise in Germany, the IFO survey noted the Business Climate improved a tad to 95.0 in November, while Current Assessment came in at 97.9 and Business Expectations at 92.1, all prints ticking above October’s readings.
In japan, Retail Sales, inflation figures and Industrial Production should keep the attention on the yen in the next days.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.16% at 119.88 and faces the next up barrier at 120.68 (high Nov.18) seconded by 121.47 (monthly high Oct.31) and then 121.71 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 119.39 (100-day SMA) would expose 119.24 (monthly low Nov.14) and finally 117.07 (monthly low Oct.7).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, after German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95, but fears of a recession persist.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10
Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery. US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets. USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.