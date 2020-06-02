EUR/JPY New York Price Forecast: Euro surges to 2-month highs vs. Japanese yen

  • EUR/JPY is spiking to levels not seen since late March 2020. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is 121.10 resistance.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is surging to two month-highs as the positive sentiment in the markets remains intact. EUR/JPY is challenging the 121.10 resistance as bulls remain firmly in charge. A continuation of the current move could lead to further strength towards the 121.60 and 122.20 price levels. On the other hand, pullbacks down could find support near the 120.45 and 120.00 levels initially.
  
 
Resistance: 121.10, 121.60, 122.20
Support: 120.45, 120.00, 119.50 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.02
Today Daily Change 1.18
Today Daily Change % 0.98
Today daily open 119.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.1
Daily SMA50 117.48
Daily SMA100 118.73
Daily SMA200 119.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.98
Previous Daily Low 119.42
Previous Weekly High 119.9
Previous Weekly Low 117.08
Previous Monthly High 119.9
Previous Monthly Low 114.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.62

 

 

