EUR/JPY New York Price Forecast: Euro bounces from 2020 lows, challenges 119.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is having a reversal up from four-month lows. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 119.50 support.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is bouncing from four-month lows while trading above the 119.00 level and below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The quote rebounded from the 2020 lows and is now challenging the 119.50 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bulls had quite a reversal and the pullback up could accelerate if it finds acceptance above the 119.50 resistance level. A retracement down could find support near the 119.00 and 118.51 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.    
 
 
Resistance: 119.50, 119.95, 119.73
Support: 119.00, 118.51, 117.87 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.51
Today Daily Change 0.91
Today Daily Change % 0.77
Today daily open 118.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.1
Daily SMA50 121.08
Daily SMA100 120.57
Daily SMA200 120.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.11
Previous Daily Low 118.46
Previous Weekly High 120.34
Previous Weekly Low 118.87
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.63

 

 

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda and the Fed's minutes are next.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.30, reversing gains triggered after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost

Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high. 

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

