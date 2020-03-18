EUR/JPY: Negative below 122.65/88 and targets the September low at 115.87 – Commerzbank

The EUR/JPY pair remains negative while below the 120.29 downtrend line, in the opinion of Karen Jones from Commerzbank.

Key quotes

“EUR/JPY’s outlook remains negative while capped by the downtrend which lies at 120.29.”

“Our attention remains on the 115.87 September low. A close below 115.87 would introduce scope to the 109.30 June 2016 low.”