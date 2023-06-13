- EUR/JPY jumps to monthly highs and eyes the cycle high at 151.61, struck on May 2.
- German HICP from May was confirmed at 6.3 YoY.
- Markets expect a 25 bps hike by the ECB on Thursday.
The EUR/JPY jumped to its highest level since early May, near 151.20, as the Japanese Yen tumbled on rising government bond yields. The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise rates by 25 basis point (bps). Regarding the Bank of Japan (BoJ), markets expect Governor Ueda to keep its dovish policy settings unchanged. In that sense, monetary policy divergence seems to be weighing on the Yen.
German yields declined after inflation data
Germany’s final revision from May’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) remained unchanged at 6.3% YoY, according to the market consensus. Likewise, the Spanish HICP from the same period of time was confirmed at 2.9% and displayed a monthly deceleration. In addition, ZEW surveys for Germany from June came in mixed, with the Economic Sentiment coming in at -8.5 vs the -13.5 expected, while the Current Situation index came in at -56.5 vs the -40 expected
Amid the disinflationary impulse in May and the ongoing weakness seen in the Eurozone (EZ), the burden of proof for the ECB has reversed, implying that the ECB will need to justify why they will need to continue to hike, if they hike at the June 15th meeting. Focus now shifts to the updated forecast of the Bank, and investors will look for clues regarding forward guidance.
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the EUR/JPY holds a bullish outlook for the short term as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) both remain in positive territory while the pair stands above its main moving averages, suggesting that the buyers have the upper hand. In addition, there is no strong resistance until the cycle high at 151.61, last seen on May 2, and technicals hint at a retest.
On the upside, If EUR/JPY manages to move higher, the next resistances to watch are at the 151.30 zone, followed by the mentioned cycle high and the psychological mark at 152.00. On the other hand, in case the cross loses more ground, support levels line up at the psychological mark at 150.00 and below around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 149.70 and the 149.00 area.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.3
|Today Daily Change
|1.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|150.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.65
|Daily SMA50
|148.18
|Daily SMA100
|145.44
|Daily SMA200
|144.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.35
|Previous Daily Low
|149.67
|Previous Weekly High
|150.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.63
|Previous Monthly High
|151.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
