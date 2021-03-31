EUR/JPY meets resistance around 130.00 ahead of US data, Biden

- EUR/JPY climbs to multi-day highs around 130.00.
- The Japanese yen remains on the defensive on Wednesday.
- President Biden’s speech, ADP report likely to grab all the attention.
The persistent offered bias around the Japanese safe haven allows EUR/JPY to advance to new tops in levels just shy of 130.00 the figure on Wednesday.
EUR/JPY focused on data, Biden
EUR/JPY advances for the second session in a row and stays close to the key barrier at 130.00 the figure on Wednesday amidst a softer tone in the greenback, high US yields and a better mood surrounding the risk complex.
In fact, month/quarter-end flows seem to weigh on the buck against the backdrop of some profit taking among traders in light of the recent strong advance. In addition, US yields return from recent tops although they keep the upside pressure unchanged, motivating at the same time outflows from the Japanese yen.
Earlier in the session, the German Unemployment Rate remained at 6.0% in March while the Unemployment Change dropped by 8K in the same period. In addition, EMU’s preliminary inflation figures showed the headline CPI is expected to rise 0.9% inter-month in March and 1.3% over the last twelve months.
Later in the session, investors will closely follow the ADP report ahead of weekly Claims on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. In addition, President Biden is speaking on his plan to boost infrastructure, manufacturing and health care by around $2.3 trillion.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.43% at 129.83 and faces the next hurdle at 129.96 (weekly high Mar.31) seconded by 130.66 (2021 high Mar.18) and then 131.00 (psychological level). On the other hand, a drop below 128.18 (monthly low Mar.2) would expose 128.12 (50-day SMA) and finally 127.30 (low Feb.17).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
