EUR/JPY: Market has turned indecisive amid wild swings in stocks

- EUR/JPY is trapped in a narrowing price range.
- The direction of the range breakout depends on the broader market sentiment.
- The pair is flashing red in Asia alongside losses in the US stock futures.
The EUR/JPY market has turned indecisive with the global equities charting big moves in both directions.
The pair produced a big Doji candle for the second straight day on Tuesday, a sign of indecision or a lack of clear directional bias.
More importantly, Tuesday's Doji fell within Monday's trading range, which fell within Friday's high and low.
Essentially, the pair is trapped in a narrowing price range. A close under Tuesday's low of 117.29 would imply range breakdown and could cause more sellers to join the market. On the higher side, Tuesday's high of 119.68 is the level to beat for the bulls.
A bearish close may be seen if the global equities suffer sharp losses. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500, Wall Street's benchmark index, are down over 3% and stocks in Australia and South Korea are shedding 4% and 0.4%, respectively.
The weak tone in the US stock futures and the Asian equities is likely attracting bids for the anti-risk Yen and weighing over EUR/JPY. The cross is currently trading at session lows near 118.10, representing a 0.23% loss on the day.
The stock markets have experienced record volatility recently. The US stocks closed higher on Monday with Dow industrials, S&P 500 gaining more than 5%, as the Federal Reserve and White House moved to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.
he Federal Reserve said it would launch a lending facility to support short-term commercial-debt markets to alleviate the pressure in the funding markets, short term credit, as well as equities. Meanwhile, the Trump administration said it plans to send checks directly to Americans as part of a $1 trillion stimulus package.
The S&P500 dropped 10 percent on Monday to record its second-worst percentage drop ever, behind only the Black Monday crash of 1987.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|118.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.44
|Daily SMA50
|120.23
|Daily SMA100
|120.54
|Daily SMA200
|120.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.69
|Previous Daily Low
|117.3
|Previous Weekly High
|120.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|116.13
|Previous Monthly High
|121.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|118.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY seesaws around 107.50 following fresh risk catalysts
USD/JPY fails to hold onto recovery gains as trade sentiment turns weak. Despite the Fed’s sustained action mode, downbeat comments from the US policymakers as well as pessimism among Japanese firms, not to forget upbeat trade data from Japan, weigh on the pair.
AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, the AUD/USD bears catch a breath as the quote bounces off to 0.6020 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
New Zealand GDP Fourth Quarter Preview: Three months and an age ago
Gross domestic product is expected to fall to 1.8% in the fourth quarter annual measure from 2.3% in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis GDP is predicted to slip to 0.5% from 0.7% in the previous quarter. New Zealand’s economic growth is forecast to decline in the final three months of 2019.
Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci guards immediate upside towards $1,550
While extending its recovery gains, Gold prices rise 0.58% to $1,537.50 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the bullion accelerates the U-turn from 200-day SMA beyond 100-day SMA. RSI recovery favors further pullback.
WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows
WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.