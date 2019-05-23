EUR/JPY manages to find some support ahead of 122.00 mark, multi-month lows

• Disappointing German/Euro-zone data weighed on the shared currency.

• The global flight to safety underpinned JPY and added to the selling bias.

• A sustained break below 122.00 mark might open room for further decline.

The EUR/JPY cross tumbled back closer to multi-month lows, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the 122.00 round figure mark.

The cross extended this week's retracement from the 123.70-75 region and added to the overnight modest losses, with a combination of negative forces exerting heavy downward pressure through the early North-American session on Thursday.

The shared currency was weighed down by today's disappointing release of flash manufacturing PMIs from the Euro-zone and Germany - the region's largest economy. Adding to this, the German IFO also missed consensus estimates and added to the selling bias.

Meanwhile, the global flight to safety, amid growing worries over a full-blown US-China trade war continued benefitting the Japanese Yen's relative safe-haven status and further collaborated to the pair's intraday slump to the 122.00 neighborhood.

A follow-through selling below the mentioned handle will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory towards challenging the key 120.00 psychological mark in the near-term.

Technical levels to watch