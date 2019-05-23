EUR/JPY manages to find some support ahead of 122.00 mark, multi-month lows

• Disappointing German/Euro-zone data weighed on the shared currency.
• The global flight to safety underpinned JPY and added to the selling bias.
• A sustained break below 122.00 mark might open room for further decline.
The EUR/JPY cross tumbled back closer to multi-month lows, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the 122.00 round figure mark.
The cross extended this week's retracement from the 123.70-75 region and added to the overnight modest losses, with a combination of negative forces exerting heavy downward pressure through the early North-American session on Thursday.
The shared currency was weighed down by today's disappointing release of flash manufacturing PMIs from the Euro-zone and Germany - the region's largest economy. Adding to this, the German IFO also missed consensus estimates and added to the selling bias.
Meanwhile, the global flight to safety, amid growing worries over a full-blown US-China trade war continued benefitting the Japanese Yen's relative safe-haven status and further collaborated to the pair's intraday slump to the 122.00 neighborhood.
A follow-through selling below the mentioned handle will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory towards challenging the key 120.00 psychological mark in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|123.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.64
|Daily SMA50
|124.76
|Daily SMA100
|124.92
|Daily SMA200
|126.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.52
|Previous Daily Low
|122.98
|Previous Weekly High
|123.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.07
|Previous Monthly High
|126.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.