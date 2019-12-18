EUR/JPY losing grip and bulls faltering back to 200-DMA

- EUR/JPY bulls running out of steam and capped through the 200-DMA.
- Year-end flows in play and the June and July highs at 123.18/34 may still be reached.
EUR/JPY has been capped through the 200-day moving average and its rally has morphed into a consolidation. The market's initial euphoria of a phase one trade deal has started to dissipate and we are seeing less momentum in markets across the board.
EUR/JPY is currently trading at 121.79 having travelled to a low of 121.74 from a high of 122.16 while equities slow down on the bid and despite the German IFO business expectations for December improved from 92.1 to 93.8, the euro takes a dive.
EUR/USD taking a hit at 200-DMA
EUR/USD fell today, heading towards a test back below 1.11 the figure, capped by the 200-day moving average. The data was higher than expected and the largest monthly rise since mid-2018 – the business climate index also beat expectations.
EUR/JPY levels
Analysts at Commerzbank noted that EUR/JPY’s slipped back towards the 121.47/33 200-day moving averageand October highs and thus stays below the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement and last week’s high at 122.63/65.
"Into year-end the June and July highs at 123.18/34 may still be reached,though. Further up sit the March low and the May 21 high at 123.65/75.Support below the 200 day moving average at 121.30 comes in at the121.01 early December high."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
