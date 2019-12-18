EUR/JPY losing grip and bulls faltering back to 200-DMA

EUR/JPY bulls running out of steam and capped through the 200-DMA.

Year-end flows in play and the June and July highs at 123.18/34 may still be reached.

EUR/JPY has been capped through the 200-day moving average and its rally has morphed into a consolidation. The market's initial euphoria of a phase one trade deal has started to dissipate and we are seeing less momentum in markets across the board.

EUR/JPY is currently trading at 121.79 having travelled to a low of 121.74 from a high of 122.16 while equities slow down on the bid and despite the German IFO business expectations for December improved from 92.1 to 93.8, the euro takes a dive.

EUR/USD taking a hit at 200-DMA

EUR/USD fell today, heading towards a test back below 1.11 the figure, capped by the 200-day moving average. The data was higher than expected and the largest monthly rise since mid-2018 – the business climate index also beat expectations.

EUR/JPY levels

Analysts at Commerzbank noted that EUR/JPY’s slipped back towards the 121.47/33 200-day moving averageand October highs and thus stays below the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement and last week’s high at 122.63/65.