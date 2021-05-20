EUR/JPY looks offered below 133.00 ahead of US data

- EUR/JPY trades within a tight range near the 133.00 mark.
- Markets remain mildly tilted towards the risk-on mood.
- US Initial Claims, Philly Fed index next of note in the calendar.
The better note in the Japanese currency is collaborating with the daily downside in EUR/JPY back to the sub-133.00 zone on Thursday.
EUR/JPY retreats from YTD highs around 133.50
EUR/JPY adds to Wednesday’s small losses below the 133.00 mark on the back of the renewed demand for the Japanese safe haven and declining US yields.
In fact, yields of the key US 10-year benchmark trades on the defensive following post-FOMC Minutes highs near the 1.70% area on Wednesday, all along a broad-based correction lower in the greenback.
In the meantime, the generalized better mood in the risk complex prevails as investors appear to have digested the latest FOMC Minutes published on Wednesday.
Earlier in the docket, German Producer Prices rose 0.8% MoM and 5.2% on a year to April, while the EMU’s Current Account surplus widened to €31B in March. In Japan, the trade surplus shrunk to ¥255.3B during last month (from ¥662.2B).
Later in the NA session, usual weekly Claims will take centre stage seconded by the Philly Fed manufacturing gauge and the CB’s Leading Index.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
So far, the cross is gaining 0.02% at 132.94 and a surpass of 133.43 (2021 high May 19) would pave the way for a test of 133.48 (monthly high Apr.2018) and then 134.00 (round level). On the downside, the next support at 131.64 (weekly low May 12) seconded by 130.98 (monthly low May 5) and finally 130.67 (50-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
