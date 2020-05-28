EUR/JPY: Looking for a test of the 200-day moving average at 119.30 – Commerzbank

EUR/JPY continues to recover off the one month uptrend line at 117.11 which is expected to underpin the market, according to Commerzbank’s Karen Jones.

Key quotes

“We look for recovery to the April high and also the 200-day moving average at 119.03/119.30. Further up the 55-week ma lies at 119.73 and the 2019-2020 resistance line lies at 121.00.”

“Dips will find support at 116.86/93, the mid-May high and the near term uptrend and an upside bias remains while above there. Below here lies the 115.34 mid-May trough. Further down sits the current May low at 114.44. This is viewed as an interim low.”