EUR/JPY keeps the consolidation above 117.00 ahead of US data

- EUR/JPY moves within a consolidative mood above 117.00.
- The buying bias in the Japanese yen undermines the upside.
- US ISM Manufacturing next of relevance in the docket.
EUR/JPY is giving away part of Thursday’s strong advance although it manages well to keep business above the 117.00 mark for the time being.
EUR/JPY looks to data, risk trends
EUR/JPY has come under some selling pressure following two consecutive daily advances, including a rejection from multi-day highs in the 117.75/80 band (Thursday). In fact, Friday’s appreciation in the Japanese currency is undermining the continuation of the recovery in the cross.
In the meantime, risk appetite trends remain mixed and look to the developments from the coronavirus pandemic for near term direction, all amidst the persistent correction lower in the greenback – which in turn sustains the upside momentum in the yen.
In the docket, all the attention will be on the release of the US ISM Manufacturing for the month of April seconded by Markit’s final print of the manufacturing gauge during the same period.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.22% at 117.09 and a drop below 115.44 (2020 low Apr.30) would expose 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17) and then 113.71 (monthly low Nov.9 2016). On the other hand, the next hurdle is located at 117.77 (monthly high Apr.30) followed by 119.03 (weekly high Apr.7) and finally 119.47 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark
WTI (June futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far in the European trading, extending the correction from a two-week high of $20.45 reached in early Asia.