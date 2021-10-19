EUR/JPY keeps marching higher and pierces the 133.00 level

- The euro advances higher to reach four-month highs above 133.00.
- The yen remains sold across the board.
- EUR/JPY's rally might extend to 137.51 – Commerzbank.
The euro keeps trading higher against a weaker Japanese yen on Tuesday, buoyed by a higher risk appetite and broad-based yen weakness. The pair is set to extend its rally for the ninth consecutive day, reaching fresh four-month highs above 133.00.
The yen remains weak across the board
The EUR/JPY maintains its bid tone intact after having rallied about 3.5% over the last two weeks, favored by a weaker yen amid a combination of factors. The positive market mood, triggered by strong quarterly earnings by Johnson & Johnson and Travelers has supported the euro, to the detriment of the safe-haven yen, although the JPY is suffering longer-standing issues.
The yen has slumped to three-year lows against the US dollar, with the market positioning for an imminent announcement of QE tapering by the Federal Reserve and speculation about rate hikes in 2022 increases. These expectations have boosted US T-Bond yields, while the Bank of Japan maintains its yield control curve, ultimately crushing the yen’s appeal for the investors.
Beyond that, the surging price of energy, which the country has to import, is threatening to thwart the post-pandemic recovery, which is adding negative pressure on the JPY.
EUR/JPY’s rally could extend towards 137.51 – Commerzbank
From a technical perspective, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, remains bullish on the pair and sees scope for a run to levels past 137.00: “EUR/JPY has maintained its gains. We look for a move to 132.69/80, the 23rd June high, and 78.6% retracement. This is regarded as the last defense for the 134.12 June peak (…) Longer-term, a break above here is favored and will introduce scope to 137.51.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|132.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.98
|Daily SMA50
|129.65
|Daily SMA100
|130.46
|Daily SMA200
|129.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.79
|Previous Daily Low
|132.15
|Previous Weekly High
|132.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.71
|Previous Monthly High
|130.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.6
