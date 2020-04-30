  • Euro soars versus US dollar, boosts EUR/JPY to highest since mid-April.
  • Month-end flow trigger volatility across the currency market.

A decline of the US dollar versus European currencies and a rally of the USD/JPY pair triggered a sharp move to the upside on EUR/JPY. The cross climbed from 115.75 to 117.31, reaching the highest level since April 16.

As of writing, it trades at 116.80/90, off lows but as volatility remains elevated. The US Dollar Index tumbled, reaching two-week lows under 99.00. The DXY slide was moderated by the USD/JPY rally.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Central Bank meeting kept interest rates unchanged and announced more easing measures. In the US, economic data continued to show rising unemployment and a 7.5% slide in personal spending in March. Developments around the ECB and US data were mostly ignored by market participants.

Technical outlook

The EUR/JPY took off from near three-year lows. It broke several short-term resistance areas. The upside eased around the 20-day moving average that stands at 117.10. If the euro consolidates on top, the technical outlook should point to an extension of the recovery.

The critical support is now 116.50. A slide of EUR/JPY below 116.50 should put it back into the 115.50/116.50 range with risks tilted to the downside.

Levels

 

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 116.12
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 116
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.17
Daily SMA50 118.47
Daily SMA100 119.77
Daily SMA200 119.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 116.08
Previous Daily Low 115.45
Previous Weekly High 117.29
Previous Weekly Low 115.54
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 115.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 115.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 116.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 116.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

