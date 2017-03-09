EUR/JPY jumps beyond 121 as JPY bears regain control

EUR/JPY jumps beyond 121 as JPY bears regain controlBy Dhwani Mehta
A renewed uptick seen in the USD/JPY pair pushed EUR/JPY sharply higher, now accelerating the bullish break well beyond 100-DMA at 121.05.
EUR/JPY trades above all major DMAs
The EUR/JPY pair now advances +0.60% to trade near fresh four-week tops of 121.36, as the yen fails to sustain a minor-recovery and fall sharply across the board, triggering stops in the USD/JPY pair above 114.60 levels.
On the EUR-side of the equation, the common currency extends its corrective gains versus the US dollar into Europe, adding to renewed strength seen behind the EUR/JPY cross, as investors’ focus now shifts towards the much-awaited ECB monetary policy decision due later this session.
EUR/JPY: Technical Levels
Higher side: 121.73 (classic R2/ Fib R3), 122/122.05 (zero figure/ Feb 2 high), 123.22/39 (Jan 30 & 26 high)
Lower side: 120.72 (5-DMA), 120.55/51 (daily pivot/ daily low), 120.35/03 (10 & 20-DMA)
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1W
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Low