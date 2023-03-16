- EUR/JPY pressured over the ECB event.
- ECB´s Laggard is speaking to the press following the 50 bp rate hike.
EUR/JPY is under pressure, down by some 0.7% as the Euro sells off due to the rate hike by 50bps today by the European Central Bank, taking the deposit rate to 3.00%.
The ECB also highlighted that it will regularly assess how TLTROs are affecting its monetary policy stance. ´´The bottom line here is that the Governing Council remains highly concerned about inflation: the first sentence of the release is "Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long". This does not sound like an ECB that wants to stop hiking rates yet, but the statement does fairly reflect the heightened uncertainty going forward,´´ analysts at TD Securities said.
ECB rate hike
- Main refi rate at 3.50% vs 3.00% prior.
- Raises interest rate on marginal lending facility to 3.75% vs 3.25% prior.
- Deposit facility to 3.00% vs 2.50% prior.
ECB statement key notes
- Refrains from signalling future rate moves in statement.
- Inflation projected to remain too high for too long.
- Headline inflation expected to average 5.3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025.
- Forecasts done before market turmoil.
- Elevated level of uncertainty reinforces importance of a data-dependent approach to ECB policy decision, which will be determined by its assessment of inflation outlook in light of incoming data and dynamics.
- Banking sector sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions
- Policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to eurozone financial system if needed.
Meanwhile, markets are now pricing the terminal rate at 3% and the Euro is under pressure.
Markets are now tuned in to the ECB Governing Council Press Conference:
Watch Live: ECB Governing Council Press Conference
ECB President Christine Lagarde explains the Governing Council's monetary policy decisions and is taking questions from journalists at the Governing Council press conference.
The key here is how the governor is guiding the markets in terms of the path of rate hikes given the lack of substance in the statement.
Lagarde speech: Can exercise creativity in short order if there is a liquidity crisis
Lagarde speech: Wage pressures have strengthened
Lagarde speech: Monitoring market tension closely
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|141.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.83
|Daily SMA50
|142.13
|Daily SMA100
|142.96
|Daily SMA200
|141.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.96
|Previous Daily Low
|139.48
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.35
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
