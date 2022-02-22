EUR/JPY is under pressure as traders weigh the Ukraine crisis

- EUR/JPY is under pressure as traders await developments to unfold over the Ukraine crisis.
- Risk-off is supporting the yen, sinking global stocks.
- Vladimir Putin signed a decree that recognises independent Ukraine states.
EUR/JPY is trading flat on the session within the 129.36 and 129.90 range. The growing concerns about the Russia-Ukraine tensions have helped support the yen at the start of the week across the currency board. Risk-off was kicked off by the Kremlin saying that there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between the Russian and US presidents.
Vladimir Putin signed a decree that recognises Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine as independent states. Additionally, Putin ordered troops to move into the region on a peacemaking patrol. The US expects Russian troops could move into the Donbas region of Ukraine as soon as Monday evening or Tuesday eastern time.
Meanwhile, an emergency UN Council meeting on Ukraine, chaired by Russia, which currently holds the presidency of the Council is underway. Nation members support a clear and unequivocal response to Russia's provocation, urging Russia to withdraw from the regions it now recognises as independent and to return to a discussion within the Normandy format.
In response to the Kremlin's actions today, the West is promising to respond with sanctions. US President Biden signed an executive order Monday imposing sanctions that target two Russia-backed breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine.
''The order bars "new investment, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in" the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, located in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement,'' CBS News reported.
NATO and European officials also condemned Putin's actions in statements. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the move "further undermines" Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"I condemn Russia's decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Luhansk People's Republic,'" he said.
"This further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke out on the mater on Monday and said that Putin's recognition of the separatist regions was an "ill omen and a very dark sign." The UK plans to announce new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Twitter.
As the conflict over Ukraine appeared to worsen, US equities futures and European stocks fell with the Stoxx Europe 600 index has dropped to its lowest point since October. Futures on 10-year US Treasury notes increased, also representing investors' appetite for safe havens.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|129.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.45
|Daily SMA50
|130.1
|Daily SMA100
|130.19
|Daily SMA200
|130.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.91
|Previous Daily Low
|129.76
|Previous Weekly High
|131.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.04
|Previous Monthly High
|131.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD sinks to test below 1.13 the figure with Ukraine crisis heating up
EUR/USD is trading flat in the session but is subject to volatility in financial markets pertaining to the escalations of the Ukraine crisis. The single currency has travelled from a high of 1.1319 to a low of 1.1296, weighed by risk-off tones following critical developments at the Kremlin.
GBP/USD slipped below 1.3590 as risk-off impulse underpins USD
The GBP/USD pair fell below 1.3590 as Moscow has escalated the tensions on building up military forces in eastern Ukraine. The rising geopolitical tensions have spurred uncertainty in the market. Britain is set to impose sanctions on Russia for breaching international law.
Ethereum price tests January 2022 breakout and find support, ETH to retest $3,200
Ethereum price action has not been immune to the broader effects weighing on risk-on markets. Fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia have sidelined many market participants or have scared off investors entirely. However, a new bull market and expansion move may be developing for ETH.
Confusion reigns: hopes for the G7 meeting could boost sentiment
The biggest event this week could end up being the virtual G7 summit on Thursday, that will see the world’s biggest leaders taking steps to de-escalate the issues with Russia and Ukraine and ultimately resolve the crisis without military intervention.