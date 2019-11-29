EUR/JPY is struggling to extend four-day winning streak despite dismal Japanese data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/JPY's four-day winning run is showing signs of exhaustion in Friday's Asian session. 
  • Japan's industrial production fell 4.2% in October, the most since early 2018. 
  • Losses in the US equity index futures are likely supporting Yen. 

EUR/JPY is currently trading at 120.60, representing marginal gains on the day, having eked out gains in each of the previous four trading days.

The pair is struggling to extend the four-day winning streak despite the disappointing Japanese data released a few minutes before press time.

Japan's factory production declined 4.2% month-on-month in October, the most since early 2018, beating the forecasted figure of 2% by a big margin. Meanwhile, Tokyo's core consumer prices, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation trend, rose 0.7% in November as expected and the jobless rate remained unchanged 2.4% in October.

The industrial production dropped in October due to trade tensions and extreme weather. That Japan's economy is facing downward pressure due to trade issues is generally accepted by now. This explains the resilience in the Yen. 

Also, the futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting a 0.17% drop. The signs of risk aversion are likely keeping investors from offering the anti-risk Yen. EUR/JPY will likely drop to the 5-day moving average support at 120.34 if the equities extend losses. 

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.6
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 120.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.3
Daily SMA50 119.66
Daily SMA100 119.35
Daily SMA200 121.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.62
Previous Daily Low 120.22
Previous Weekly High 120.7
Previous Weekly Low 119.66
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

