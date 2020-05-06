EUR/JPY has eroded the April low at 115.45, and a 61.8%/78.6% Fibonacci retracement cluster of the 2012-2014 and the 2016-2018 advances at 115.39/34. It is on 2-year lows, as analysts at Commerzbank note.
Key quotes
“Rallies should find initial resistance at last weeks high and the 55-day moving average at 118.28 and while capped here will now remain offered.”
“A fall below 114.86 the April 2017 low would see the technical picture deteriorate further and target the 109.30 2016 low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid ECB challenges, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but off the levels seen before the German constitutional court deemed some of the ECB's QE program illegal. The bank rejected the claims. German Factory Orders plunged by 15.6% in March and Services PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD steady ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD is trading above 1.24, steady. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. Construction PMI for April is of interest.
Forex Today: Trump stokes tensions with China, euro licking its wounds, ADP Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The market mood is mixed with the dollar and yen consolidating their gains while oil is on the back foot and stocks remain cautiously optimistic. US President Donald Trump continued stoking tensions with China, and ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold declines by $8 in Asia, focus on narrowing price range
Gold dips in Asia as equities waver and dollar trades in a sideways manner. Macro factors suggest the scope for stronger gains in gold. Chart analysts take note of the contracting triangle range on the daily chart.
WTI retreats from monthly resistance line, 50-day SMA to sub-$25 area
WTI pulls back from the monthly top amid failures to cross the key resistances. Bulls keep eyes on the yearly resistance line. Sellers will take entries below the one-week-old rising trend line.