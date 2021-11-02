EUR/JPY holds above key short-term support at 131.50 ahead of Lagarde speech

- EUR/JPY held above last week’s lows around 131.50 after bouncing from its 21DMA on Tuesday.
- ECB President Lagarde delivers a speech on Wednesday that could be market moving.
Ahead of the close of Tuesday FX market trade, EUR/JPY has been able to remain supported above last week’s lows in the 131.50 region. Early on during Tuesday’s European session, the pair was probing the recent lows, but after briefly touching its 21DMA (at 131.47 at the time, now at 131.53), buyers came in to push the pair back towards the 132.00 level, where is has spent most of the rest of the session trading.
There isn't much by way of important European or Japanese economic or central bank events for the remainder of the week, aside from a speech at 1015GMT on Wednesday from ECB President Christine Lagarde. In wake of last week’s ECB meeting, EUR rate markets saw further hawkish repricing (futures markets point to roughly 60bps worth of tightening by the end of 2022), after markets deemed Lagarde’s pushback against the idea of rate hikes in 2022 as insufficiently dovish. She may want to use the speech to rectify that mistake and send a more clear cut message that, in light of the ECB’s recently adopted strategy review which saw the bank raise its inflation target to a 2.0% symmetric one from “close to but just below 2.0%”, the ECB will not be hiking interest rates in 2022.
Otherwise, EUR/JPY is likely to be left to trade off of global dynamics; Wednesday’s Fed meeting, Thursday’s BoE meeting and Friday’s US October labour market report will be the main events to watch. Any signs that these events are giving a boost to long-term US and European bond yields could broadly weigh on JPY and could thus help propel EUR/JPY back towards last week’s highs close to 133.00. Conversely, if support at 131.50 does go, that could open the door to a move lower the next area of support at 130.70 (the 3 September high) and the 50DMA at 130.40. However, if US (and global) equities remain as well supported as they currently are, it seems unlikely that the safe-haven JPY will be able to muster sufficient strength for such a move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1580 as the Fed looms
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1600 level, as the dollar strengthens while government bond yields retreated. Cooling expectations for rate hikes and persistent supply chains issues weigh on investors’ mood ahead of Fed’s decision.
GBP/USD: trades near three-week lows as Fed, BOE tensions mount
GBP/USD has hit three-week lows despite some calm on the Brexit front and amid a cautious market mood. Tensions toward the Fed's tapering decision on Wednesday and a potential rate hike from the BOE on Thursday are wracking nerves.
Gold bulls keep losing interest
Gold consolidates at the upper end of its Monday’s range, hovering in the $1,790 price zone. Market participants are in wait-and-see mode ahead of several first-tier events scheduled for the next few days, although demand for safe-haven assets has increased.
The next crypto bullish expansion phase has begun
BTC breaks out above the bull flag and continues higher. ETH cracks above $4,500 and makes new all-time highs - $5,000 value area is insight. As a result, XRP is positioned for one of the most bullish patterns in Point and Figure analysis.
Fed Interest Rate Decision: Inflation, employment and interest rates Premium
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on rate hikes and inflation will set market direction.