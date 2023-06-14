EUR/JPY hits multi-year high following Fed decision

- EUR/JPY rocketed to a multi-year high above 151.75, for the first time since 2008.
- The Federal Reserve held its rates steady at 5%-5.25%.
- Rising US bond yields seem to have had a greater impact on the Yen.
On Wednesday, the EUR/JPY jumped to its highest level since October 2008 following the decision by the Federal Reserve to skip a rate hike. Ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) decision, where 25 basis points (bps) is priced in, German bond yields are rising, giving further traction to the Euro.
Fed announced a hike pause, eyes on tomorrow’s ECB
The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will hold its rates steady, to enable the members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to evaluate further information regarding its impact on monetary policy. In addition, the terminal rate was revised upwards to 5.6%, suggesting that more rate hikes are on the horizon.
As a reaction, the 10-year US bond yield spiked to a daily high of 3.85% following the statement and stabilised around the 3.80% area following Chair Powell’s presser.
For Thursday's ECB decision, a 25 bps hike is fully priced in and looking forward, the market has already priced in a 25 basis points hike either in July or September. Meanwhile, economic weakness and decelerating inflation in the Eurozone, seem to be giving the doves the upperhand so investors will keep an eye on the economic outlook of the bank and Madame Lagarde’s comments.
That being said, the German yields saw gains across the curve on Wednesday. The 10-year bond yield rose to 2.46%, while the 2-year yield stood at 3.09% and the 5-year yielded 2.54%.
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the EUR/JPY holds a bullish outlook for the short term as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) both suggest that the buyers are in control while the pair trades above its main moving averages. However, the pair leaps forward into overbought conditions with the RSI near the 70 threshold, suggesting that a downward technical correction could come into play.
Upcoming resistance for EUR/JPY is seen at the zone of around 152.00, followed by the area at 152.50 and the psychological mark at 153.00. On the other hand, in case the EUR/JPY loses more ground, support levels line up at 150.80 and below around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 149.90 and the 149.00 area.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|151.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.8
|Daily SMA50
|148.32
|Daily SMA100
|145.53
|Daily SMA200
|144.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.38
|Previous Daily Low
|150.04
|Previous Weekly High
|150.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.63
|Previous Monthly High
|151.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
