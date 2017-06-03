EUR/JPY has been sidelined

From a technical perspective the outlook for EUR/JPY is probably no worse than neutral.



The alignment of the 50-200-800 simple moving averages, on the 1hr chart does not show a clear trend in existence, nor the below 30 ADX at the moment is a sign of a constructive price structure. The prospect for the building of triangles, rectangles, and pennants looks to be quite realistic. Traders may opt to capitalise on such chartist patterns and their price projections.