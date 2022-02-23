EUR/JPY hands back earlier session gains, falls to 130.00 area as traders mull Russia/Ukraine crisis

- Risk appetite took a turn for the worse during US trade, forcing EUR/JPY to hand back early session gains.
- Amid fears that Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine, the pair dropped back to the 130.00 area.
Risk appetite took a turn for the worse during US trading hours on Wednesday, forcing EUR/JPY to hand back early session gains that took it as high as the 130.70 mark. The pair has since dropped back to the 130.00 area, where it now trades with losses of 0.2% on the day versus the 0.3% gains it was trading with at session highs.
Market commentators citing the rising risk of a Russian military incursion into Ukraine as the major reason for the downturn in sentiment during US trade. Reports suggesting US intelligence had warned Ukraine of Russian plans to invade within 48 hours and Ukraine has just approved a state of emergency and urged its citizens to flee Russia.
Despite choppy, two-way trade on Wednesday that saw EUR/JPY swing within a more than 70 pip range, the day’s volatility has remained easily contained within Tuesday’s 129.40-130.80ish ranges. Indeed, as market participants continue to monitor the unpredictable geopolitical landscape and react to developments headline by headline, trading conditions are likely to remain choppy and difficult.
To the downside, weekly lows in around 129.40 is the major support to watch and below that is the long-term uptrend from November 2020. Given the ECB’s ongoing hawkish shift towards admitting that it will tighten in Q4 this year (see ECB’s Philip Lanes comments on Wednesday), a longer-term move under 129.00 seems unlikely.
EUR/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|130.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.52
|Daily SMA50
|130.15
|Daily SMA100
|130.2
|Daily SMA200
|130.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.77
|Previous Daily Low
|129.36
|Previous Weekly High
|131.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.04
|Previous Monthly High
|131.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
