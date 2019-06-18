EUR/JPY hammered down to over 2-week lows in reaction to Draghi’s dovish comments

- Draghi opens the door for more rate cuts and prompts some aggressive selling around the Euro.
- The prevailing risk-off mood underpins the JPY’s safe-haven demand and adds to the pressure.
Having failed ahead of the 122.00 handle, the EUR/JPY cross witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and tumbled to 1-1/2 week lows in reaction in the last hour.
The shared currency came under some intense selling pressure after the ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, opened the doors for more rate cuts and said that negative rates have proven to be a very important tool.
Draghi further added that QE still has considerable headroom and indicators for the coming quarters point to lingering softness, clearly pointing to a shift to a more dovish bias moving forward and exerted some heavy pressure on the common currency.
The cross plunged to the 121.20-15 region and was further pressurized by the prevailing bid tone surrounding the safe-haven Japanese Yen, underpinned by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent US-China trade tensions.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's economic docket features the release of German ZEW survey for June along with the final Euro-zone inflation figures for May, which will now be looked upon for some fresh impetus and grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|121.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|122.21
|Daily SMA50
|123.62
|Daily SMA100
|124.51
|Daily SMA200
|126.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.13
|Previous Daily Low
|121.61
|Previous Weekly High
|123.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.58
|Previous Monthly High
|125.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY: nearing a bearish breakout
US Treasury yields hit fresh multi-month lows post-Draghi´s easing message. The main focus is the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.