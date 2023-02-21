EUR/JPY grinds near 143.50 with eyes on EU/Japan PMIs, yields

- EUR/JPY remains sidelined after a sluggish start to the week.
- Hawkish ECB talks, fears that BoJ’s Kuroda could play one last shot before retiring seem to favor bulls.
- Sluggish yields amid US holidays challenged momentum traders ahead of today’s full markets.
- Preliminary readings of February’s activity data eyed for clear directions.
EUR/JPY seesaws around mid-143.00s amid Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session, following an inactive start to the week’s trading.
The cross-currency pair struggles justify the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials and the upbeat Eurozone data ahead of the key Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for February. Other than the cautious mood before February’s PMIs for Japan, Germany and the Eurozone, flat US Treasury bond yields also challenge the pair’s immediate moves.
ECB governing council member and Finnish central bank Chief Olli Rehn recently said, per Reuters, “ECB should keep raising interest rates beyond March and the rate peak, which should be stuck to for some time, could be reached over the summer.” "With inflation so high, further rate hikes beyond March seem likely, logical and appropriate," Rehn told Germany’s Börsen-Zeitung newspaper.
Also teasing the EUR/JPY bulls could be the upbeat prints of Eurozone Consumer Confidence. That said, the first readings of the bloc’s Consumer Confidence for February matched market forecasts of -19 versus -20.9 prior.
Furthermore, fading hawkish bias about the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) next moves, amid fears that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will play his one last shot of ultra-loose monetary policy before retiring in April, also seemed to have favored the EUR/JPY buyers.
On the flip side, challenges to the sentiment, especially emanating from geopolitical fears surrounding China, Russia and North Korea, weigh on the prices. Furthermore, fears of the BoJ’s money market intervention and upbeat Japan data also tease the EUR/JPY sellers.
To portray the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses near 4,075 amid sluggish US 10-year Treasury bond yields.
That said, EUR/JPY traders should keep their eyes on the geopolitical headlines ahead of the key activity data for Japan and the bloc. It should be noted that the firmer prints of the EU PMIs could offer more strength to the EUR buyers than the JPY, in case of upbeat Japanese data, amid dovish bias for the BoJ and the hawkish concerns for the ECB.
Technical analysis
Monday’s Doji candlestick teases EUR/JPY bears but the previous resistance line from late December 2022, around 142.80 by the press time, puts a floor under the prices.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|143.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.73
|Daily SMA50
|141.5
|Daily SMA100
|143.08
|Daily SMA200
|141.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.67
|Previous Daily Low
|142.85
|Previous Weekly High
|143.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.19
|Previous Monthly High
|142.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD renews intraday high above 0.6900 on RBA Minutes, US PMI in focus
AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the bounce off intraday low on RBA Minutes. RBA Minutes reject speculations favoring a pause in the rate hikes in February. Mixed sentiment, full markets may probe bulls ahead of US PMIs for February.
EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat EU data tease bulls near 1.0700, PMIs in focus
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the week-start losses as it rises to 1.0690 during the early hours of Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair remains tight-lipped within a small trading range ahead of the key Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for February.
Gold treads water ahead of United States Purchasing Managers Index
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles for clear directions around $1,840, following a mildly negative start to the week’s trading, as traders await the preliminary readings of the United States Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February.
Solana: A sprint towards $30
Solana price has displayed strong bullish technicals during the first three weeks of February. At the time of writing, the Solana price stands 27% above where it once stood ten days prior. The flux of buying momentum is visible on the upright looking trend.
The Fed’s mandate is inflation, not growth
On Friday we wrote it was hard to see the dollar gaining much more, and boy, did that turn out to be true. Every single currency rose, with some erasing nearly all the gains of the day before, including the euro. This is more likely profit-taking and squaring up ahead of the US holiday, not an actual change in sentiment.